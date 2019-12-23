Park section closed after ground sinks in

Warragul Farmers’ Market returned to its winter site on Saturday after a market volunteer discovered a sink hole on the grass area of the former Warragul diving pool on Friday. The volunteer noticed a large area of wet ground and on closer inspection sank to his knee in a sink hole. After Baw Baw Shire was notified the area was cordoned off, forcing the market to use Civic Place. The sink hole is on the former diving pool site which was filled in about 15 years ago. Recalling the controversy of the pool closure, some market visitors suggested it was pool karma. Acting Baw baw Shire chief executive Mark Dupe said the shire was obtaining geotechnical advice on the best course of action. “ The area will remain temporarily barricaded while we continue to investigate. “Community safety is our priority and we ask that park visitors keep an eye out and stay outside the barricaded zone. “We’ll continue to keep the community updated,” he said