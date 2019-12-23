Park section closed after ground sinks in

Warragul Farmers’ Market returned to its winter site on Saturday after a market volunteer discovered a sink hole on the grass area of the former Warragul diving pool on Friday. The volunteer noticed a large area of wet ground and on closer inspection sank to his knee in a sink hole. After Baw Baw Shire was notified the area was cordoned off, forcing the market to use Civic Place. The sink hole is on the former diving pool site which was filled in about 15 years ago. Recalling the controversy of the pool closure, some market visitors suggested it was pool karma. Acting Baw baw Shire chief executive Mark Dupe said the shire was obtaining geotechnical advice on the best course of action. “ The area will remain temporarily barricaded while we continue to investigate. “Community safety is our priority and we ask that park visitors keep an eye out and stay outside the barricaded zone. “We’ll continue to keep the community updated,” he said
- Home
- News
- Sport
- Photos
- Community
- Community Events
- Gig guide
- Schools
- Blackwood School
- Bona Vista Primary School
- Buln Buln Primary School
- Bunyip Primary School
- Chairo Christian School
- Columba Catholic Primary School
- Darnum Primary School
- Drouin Primary School
- Drouin Secondary College
- Drouin South Primary School
- Drouin West Primary School
- Ellinbank Primary School
- Garfield Primary School
- Jindivick Primary School
- Labertouche Primary School
- Lardner and District Primary School
- Longwarry Primary School
- Marist-Sion College
- Narracan Primary School
- Neerim District Rural Primary School
- Neerim District Secondary College
- Neerim South Primary School
- Nilma Primary School
- Poowong Consolidated School
- Ripplebrook Primary School
- St Ita’s School, Drouin
- St Paul’s Anglican Grammar School
- Tanjil South Primary School
- Thorpdale Primary School
- Trafalgar High School
- Trafalgar Primary School
- Warragul & District Specialist School
- Warragul North Primary School
- Warragul Primary School
- Warragul Regional College
- Yarragon Primary School
- Church Times
- Advertising
- Contact Us
- About Us