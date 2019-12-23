Last pens of cattle sold at Warragul Saleyards

“It’s a sad day” echoed repetitively across the Warragul Saleyards on Wednesday as the last pens of adult cattle were sold.

For some of the saleyards “characters” it was the end of more than 70 years going to the yards, the end of a multi-generational association with an institution in the town.

It has been the meeting place for locals for decades; the place where farmers chat about everything going on in the district and yarns are told of the good ol’ days.

The regulars were all there as auctioneers called for bids on the last pens. But they weren’t just there because it was the final sale, they were there because that’s what they always do on a Wednesday, and Thursday – a tradition that will be no more.

Victorian Livestock Exchange announced in September that it will close the Warragul saleyards, with all cattle sales transferred to its Pakenham facility until a new regional facility at Bunyip North is developed.

VLE has since conceded to the requests of agents to continue calf and dairy sales at Warragul until March 2021.

But last week was the end of an era.

Graham (Boof) Young of Nilma was just two-years-old when he first went to the Warragul saleyards where his mother Hilda ran the canteen and his dairy farmer father Sydney bought and sold cattle.

For Mr Young, 79, it has been a lifetime association with the yards from the time he could walk and when he was about five-years-old and allowed to go into the yards area with his dad.

“It was horse and jinker days back then and we came to town one a week for market day.

It’s no surprise that from his young start, Mr Young ended up working as an auctioneer with RR and HC Jolly Livestock in the 1970s.