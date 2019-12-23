Landcare groups receive funding after Bunyip fires

Three Landcare groups received a collective total of $20,000 in grants from the Bunyip Community Bank at a presentation held last week at Peppermint Ridge, Tynong.

Bunyip Landcare received $5692. The group will use the grant to plant new trees in the Bunyip State Forest after the Bunyip Complex fire destroyed much of the vegetation. The trees will feature deer and kangaroo guards to protect the new growth.

Cannibal Creek Landcare group received $5413 to provide new fences to the region, high enough to keep deer and kangaroos out, so the badly burnt bushland on the mountain can regenerate without being damaged or eaten away by animals.

The largest grant of $10,700 went to the Friends of Mt Cannibal and Bunyip Bushfire community group in a joint effort. Group members will build and install more than 350 new nesting boxes for birds, insects and other wildlife to help encourage them to return to the bushland.

During the grant presentation chairperson for the Bunyip and District Community Bank Barry Crees said that the three grants would go a long way in helping the region.

“I’ve seen a lot of the behind the scenes work, and these funds will help the region immensely as the work continues” he said.