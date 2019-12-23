Drouin pro Anthony Bambridge awarded life membership

Drouin golf pro Anthony Bambridge has been awarded life membership by the Drouin Country Club at its recent AGM.

With more than 19 years experience in the Drouin pro shop, Bambridge said it was a surprise to receive the award.

“It was a bit of a shock really, when they told me that I was going to be nominated. It was pretty special to be honest, I’m a member for life now and it’s really an honour” he said.

Watching the likes of Greg Norman and in the later years, Tiger Woods, Mr Bambridge said that they were two of his idols growing up as golf started as a career for him.

“Definitely Greg Norman in my day, he’s still my idol and I’m disappointed he doesn’t play as much, as well as Tiger a few years later, love him or hate him, he’s done some amazing things for the sport of golf” he said.

A member of Drouin since he was 13, Bambridge began his golfing career by picking up his dad’s left-handed clubs, despite being right-handed.

“From then on, I’ve been a left-handed golfer since, I actually do everything right handed except golf,” he laughed.

In 1993, Bambridge began a traineeship under the guidance of John Toyne, finishing at the end of 1995 and turning pro the next year.

“In 1996 after I turned pro, I didn’t want to be in a pro shop, I wanted to try and earn some cash playing golf, so I decided to go and play the Troppo Tour. We travelled all the way through Queensland, it was unbelievably fun,” he said.

However, it wasn’t the high life that some might see golfers living now. Bambridge and his wife Leanne (who died in September last year) were sleeping in tents as well as travelling many kilometres in the car each week.