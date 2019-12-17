Utopia former owners deny approaching Baw Baw Shire

Former owners of Utopia Pet Lodge at Longwarry North, now used as Baw Baw Shire’s municipal pound, have strongly rejected statements by council that they approached council to buy the property.

“We never approached the council,” Glenn Cunningham told The Gazette last week.

Mr Cunningham and his wife Suzanne operated the pet lodge that temporarily housed pet cats and dogs for more than 12 years.

It was only in its response last October to The Gazette’s Freedom of Information requests that council declared it had been approached by the former owners about the possibility of council buying it.

The Gazette had unsuccessfully asked for two years how the 2.02 hectare Utopia property became an option to three other sites, all council owned, for which draft plans and cost estimates had been prepared and released for public consultation.