LVA creates 2500 jobs says three-year report

Around 2500 jobs have been created since the formation of the Latrobe Valley Authority, according to Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing.

Speaking to various stakeholders at a function to mark the three-year anniversary of the formation of the authority, Ms Shing said the unemployment rate had dropped to 3.7 per cent.

Ms Shing released the Transitioning to a Strong Future report at the function which was held at Lardner Park.

Ms Shing launched the report with a short presentation and glowing review of the work that the LVA has done throughout the region in the past three years.

Authority chief executive Karen Cain provided the stakeholders and several businesses present with some detailed highlights, challenges and outcomes from the report, explaining that regional communities like the Latrobe Valley play a critical role in Victoria.