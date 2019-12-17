Home News Locals rally for drought stricken Gippsland farmers

Locals rally for drought stricken Gippsland farmers

A brainwave of local businessman Michael Daniels (right) quickly took shape last week when he sought assistance to provide some much-needed relief to struggling East Gippsland farmers.  With the assistance of (from left) Warragul Lions Club including members Tom Nunan and Peter Hammond, as well as local contractor Duncan McNeil, they have been able to convert grass to much needed fodder and deliver the hay to East Gippsland. 

Drought stricken farmers in East Gippsland are set to receive some much-needed assistance following a brainwave by a local businessman.

For Michael Daniels, watching a documentary on the current drought sweeping Australia brought back memories of his Wimmera-born mother. After years of devastating drought Michael’s mother (then six-years-old) was sent away to live with an aunt and uncle in East Gippsland because her parents could not afford to care for her.

While this is less likely to happen today, the current drought has farmers struggling to provide for their families.

Michael decided he wanted to do something to help. He noticed that his land development in Bowen Street had quite the opposite problem of drought - with grass literally jumping out of the ground.  What better way to help farmers in drought affected areas than providing them with free feed for their stock?

“If we can help, we should,” says Michael.

