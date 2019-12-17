Locals rally for drought stricken Gippsland farmers

Drought stricken farmers in East Gippsland are set to receive some much-needed assistance following a brainwave by a local businessman.

For Michael Daniels, watching a documentary on the current drought sweeping Australia brought back memories of his Wimmera-born mother. After years of devastating drought Michael’s mother (then six-years-old) was sent away to live with an aunt and uncle in East Gippsland because her parents could not afford to care for her.

While this is less likely to happen today, the current drought has farmers struggling to provide for their families.

Michael decided he wanted to do something to help. He noticed that his land development in Bowen Street had quite the opposite problem of drought - with grass literally jumping out of the ground. What better way to help farmers in drought affected areas than providing them with free feed for their stock?

“If we can help, we should,” says Michael.