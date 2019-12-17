Janette and Graeme crowned singles champions at Warragul bowls

The final of the men’s and women’s singles championships for Warragul Bowling Club were played alongside each other on Sunday.

Janette Gallasch played Elsie Hefford in the women’s on rink five and Graeme Davis played David Alderman in the men’s on rink three.

To get to the final, Janette had defeated Ciska Axford, Marg Keeffe and Edna Adams, while Elsie had defeated Barb Maloni and Gabrielle Draisma.

In the men’s, Graeme had defeated Ant Hetherton, Dave Ferguson, David Smith and Andrew Glover, while David had defeated Ken Landman, Darren McDonald and John Vickerman.

David got three on the first end before Graeme won the next four ends to lead 9/4. Meanwhile, Janette also won four of the first five ends to lead 7/1.