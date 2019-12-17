Home Sport Drouin Dragons roll out new social soccer format

Drouin Dragons roll out new social soccer format

Goalkeeper Alan Silver takes guard for his team during the opening night of the new GO5 competition on Wednesday at Bellbird Park.

Last week saw the beginning of the newest soccer competition in the region, the GO5’s social mixed soccer tournament.

Previously there has been some summer social soccer, however, this is a new competition by Football Victoria and the Drouin Dragons are the first club to roll out the new format. With five players on a smaller pitch, it gives many an opportunity to break into the game of soccer in a smaller way.

Played every Wednesday night at Bellbird Park across the summer, Drouin Dragons vice president Michael Slaughter explained that while it’s competitive, it’s a very social format.

“It’s outdoor during the summer but as much as it’s competitive, it’s more social really, we’ll have the lights on and some music playing in the clubrooms, so everyone can come and have a crack,” he explained.

