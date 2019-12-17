Christmas tree lights cause Poowong house fire

A young family has lost their home, belongings and Christmas presents after Christmas tree lights caught fire in their Poowong home on Sunday afternoon.

The couple, and their two children aged three and four-years-old, were not home when Christmas lights caught fire in the pine tree, destroying their home and contents.

Detectives said the family left the Drouin-Korumburra Rd home at 4.10pm to go and visit family.

About an hour later, a friend who was driving past the house saw smoke coming from the house and alerted the CFA and occupants.

A number of CFA units attended but were unable to save the house.

The fire was not suspicious. Detectives said the fire began in a set of tree lights on a real Christmas tree that was in the living room.