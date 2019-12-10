Home Sport Tactical cycling gives Skinner first place

Tactical cycling gives Skinner first place

Posted on by editor
Craig Skinner sets up his ride to first place chasing down Shane Stiles and followed by Graeme Parker, Jayman Prestidge, Brett Kennedy and Rob Monk.

Craig Skinner sets up his ride to first place chasing down Shane Stiles and followed by Graeme Parker, Jayman Prestidge, Brett Kennedy and Rob Monk.

A small field of 14 riders contested race four of the Summer Criterium Series at the much-maligned Endeavour Street Circuit.

The hotdog turns seem to suit only one rider, Shane Stiles, and many others are too frightened of losing or cornering at speed so they choose to do the Sunday social ride rather than race.

Stiles had everyone jumping out of the corners early on. Only Chris Bagot and Peter O’Donnell were displaced from the bunch though.  O’Donnell was first up after a long spell from racing and will be better for the run. It was great to see him back.

A predictable pattern of racing soon emerged. Stiles flew into each corner, gapped the field, sprinted out of the corner then after 200 meters stopped pedalling and waited for everyone else to sprint back on.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature