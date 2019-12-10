Home News Prepare properties before fire restrictions start next Monday

Prepare properties before fire restrictions start next Monday

Posted on by editor
Once the Fire Danger Period (FDP) comes into effect on Monday, December 16, the CFA will have a zero-tolerance approach to any fires started from negligent behaviour.

West Gippsland residents have a short window of opportunity to conclude property clean ups ahead of the introduction of fire restrictions next Monday.

Fire restrictions will begin at 1am for the Baw Baw, South Gippsland, Cardinia and Latrobe municipalities.

CFA district nine acting operations manager Emma Conway said low winter rainfall across most of Gippsland meant there was less moisture in the soil than was usually expected.

“Even with the above average rain through November, we already see areas of the bush drying out as soon as wind gets on it,” Ms Conway said.  “While the spring rainfall has been welcome, it has produced high levels of growth in the grasslands, which could very easily become a high fuel load throughout the summer season if not properly managed.”

