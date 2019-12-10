Outstanding Julie selected in state golf croquet squad

Warragul croquet player Julie Beasley has been selected in the 2020 State Golf Croquet squad to compete next year.

It’s an outstanding achievement from Julie, who only began playing croquet five years ago after someone suggested she try it out.

She was immediately hooked with the strategy, technique and finer details of the game and in the first year of playing the game was fortunate to win the Ron White hi-low Memorial Shield with partner Colleen Caldow, which ignited an interest to further her game by joining the tournament scene.

Julie entered numerous tournaments, both in singles and doubles, picking up first places and runners up on numerous occasions while gaining invaluable advice and mentoring from players across the different clubs in Gippsland.