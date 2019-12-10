Home News Extinction Rebellion hits Warragul CBD to highlight climate emergency

Extinction Rebellion hits Warragul CBD to highlight climate emergency

Peter Kirkbride (left) and Claire McCall hold signs calling for urgent action about the climate emergency in Warragul.

Peter Kirkbride (left) and Claire McCall hold signs calling for urgent action about the climate emergency in Warragul.

About 20 people participated in a peaceful demonstration organised by Extinction Rebellion in Warragul on Thursday to highlight what they say is a “climate emergency.”

The participants lay on the pavement in Palmerston St as if dead, displaying messages about the climate emergency that calls for urgent action.

Police attended the demonstration but were not called on to take action.  The demonstrators did not disrupt any traffic movements or obstruct pedestrian walkways.

Banners called for a “just transition” and “rage, rage against the dying light.”

Carol Rowley of Trafalgar used a megaphone to send a message to surrounding community members as they passed the area.

