Cattle ear tag probe with links to West Gippsland

The involvement of some West Gippsland properties in alleged cattle ear tagging tampering offences is being investigated by authorities.

Agriculture Victoria has confirmed it is “currently investigating a matter regarding alleged National Livestock Identification Scheme (NLIS) offences, with links to West Gippsland.”

“As this is an active investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time,” the Agriculture Victoria spokesperson said.

The Gazette understands the investigation is linked to an incident at Portland in August in which a shipment of 5000 cattle, valued at $10 million, was halted over allegations that ear tags had been tampered with.

The dairy cattle were scheduled to leave Portland on a live export ship bound for China.