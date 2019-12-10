Australian Dairy Plan launched at Longwarry farm

Initiatives that aim to restore confidence, lift profitability and stimulate growth in the dairy industry are set out in a plan launched at Longwarry on Friday.

The draft Australian Dairy Plan outlines a range of industry wide initiatives and follows a national consultation process that heard the views of more than 1500 people.

Australian Dairy Plan independent chair John Brumby launched the plan at the Versteden dairy farm at Longwarry on Friday.

In the wake of significant challenges and tough times for farmers, Mr Brumby said the plan aimed to restore profitability, restore confidence and restore unity.

He was joined by Dairy Australia chair Jeff Odgers, Australian Dairy Farmers president Terry Richardson, Australian Dairy Products Federation president Grant Crothers and Gardiner Dairy Foundation’s Bruce Kefford.

He said it was the first time key dairy organisations representing the whole supply chain had come together to form a single plan.