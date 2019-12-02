Two of the regions top young football talents have realized a childhood dream, with Caleb Serong and Sam Flanders both being drafted in the first round of the AFL National Draft on Wednesday night.
Caleb was first to come off the board, with the Fremantle Dockers taking the classy midfield-forward with pick eight, further bolstering a midfield lead by Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe and Michael Walters.
Serong said he was incredibly happy and was looking forward to heading over to Perth to join his new teammates and settle into his new home.
“The lifestyle, living over in Fremantle, I’m really looking forward to that, as well as meeting all the boys. It’s a young group, so it’s very exciting.” he said.
Getting to learn and play alongside Nat Fyfe is something that Serong is chomping at the bit to experience as well.
“Definitely, he’s one of, if not the best in the business so to be able to pick his brain and learn off him will be unreal” he added.
Flanders didn’t have to wait much longer as he heard his name read out at pick 11, originally held by Carlton, before a trade that saw the Suns move up the order and take the powerful midfield-forward who will no doubt compliment the young side wonderfully.
Flanders said he was super stoked to hear his name read out and is ready to take on the challenge and get up north.
Serong, Flanders and more realise AFL dream
