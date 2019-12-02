Salvation Army’s Christmas Appeal launches in Warragul

Brighten the day of a local family or individual in need with donations of food or children’s gifts in the Warragul Salvation Army’s Christmas Appeal.

The Gazette office in Queen St, Warragul is currently accepting non-perishable food and children’s gift donations for the appeal until Friday, December 6. Every donation, no matter how big or small, will be greatly appreciated.

Warragul Salvation Army captain Amanda Hart said its annual Christmas Appeal would result in 110 hampers for local families in need as well as gifts for children aged up to 16 years.

“We’re here to assist and serve people without judgement and show love by helping them to have a better Christmas, if only in a small way,” said Ms Hart.

However, they need community assistance to realise this goal.

Ms Hart said family violence and housing are the two most common issues pushing local families to seek additional support this Christmas. People are also seeking support after being impacted by the Bunyip Fires earlier this year.

“Housing is just ridiculous in this area,” said Ms Hart. “To rent privately, the prices are really high. There’s really not much in the way of emergency accommodation and the waiting lists for (public) housing are ridiculous.”

Adding to that, Ms Hart said some locals lost everything in the Bunyip Fires.