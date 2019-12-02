Kumara century propels Yarragon to top of the table

Yarragon 7/221 defeated Garfield-Tynong 157

Yarragon have stormed to the top of the ladder on the weekend, with a familiar face dominating the day to give the Panthers victory.

Resuming on 1-7 needing a further 151 for victory, Jake Borsato (1) was removed soon after the commencement of play, as Sayeed Shah (2-33) made his presence felt to send a scare through Yarragon's order.

However, Gamini Kumara and Lahiru Jayakody were on hand to steady the innings, the pair producing the goods when it mattered most to guide their side within touching distance of victory.

Kumara was his mercurial self as he looked to bat all day, while Jayakody (48) looked in imperious form for the first time this season. He was out just shy of his maiden Yarragon half-century with the score on 120.

With victory in sight, there was no respite for the Titans as Nuwan Perera briskly deleted the remaining runs from the chase with the reliable all-rounder supporting Kumara before he was removed by Brayden Ridler (2-49) for 36.

With the game won, Kumara showed why he is the best in the league, going to town on the new division one line-up. He bullied the attack to all parts as wickets fell around him, while APK Rangajith (2-8) added some respectability to the scoreboard late.

Kumara batted through the entire day, making another magnificent century (his 14th) to his growing tally, finishing unbeaten on 119 as Yarragon concluded their innings at 7-221.