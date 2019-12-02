Jindi Cheese strike ends after deal struck

A 15-day strike by staff at Jindi Cheese ended on Thursday when workers voted unanimously to endorse a pay rise.

However, details of the resolution have not been released.

About 20 Lactalis Jindi Cheese staff walked off the job on Wednesday, November 13 when they sought a better pay deal that matched colleagues at Longwarry and Rowville sites.

A social media post by the United Workers Union said the workers took action because they felt they had no choice but to strike.

“Jindi cheese workers showed the power when workers come together and take action for their rights.

“By coming together and taking action, workers can make a huge difference in their lives,” the post said.

Union members were not allowed to disclose details of the agreement reached with management last week other than to say they had accepted the deal.

Pay equity between Lactalis colleagues across its Jindivick and Longwarry sites was the catalyst for two thirds of the Jindi Cheese staff walking out.

Staff formed a picket line at the Jindivick property to disrupt production and make their voices heard.