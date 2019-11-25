Western Park set Hallora 160 for victory

Two great rivals are shaping up for another classic, low-scoring encounter, with Natsai M'Shangwe the star on a day dominated by the ball.

Winning the toss and batting, Western Park struggled against the new ball, as Aidan Phillips (2-31) struck twice early, removing Adam Feltham (1) and Asantha Singappuli (22), to leave the Warriors reeling.

Sam Whibley (1-25) then removed Gilbert (8) from the other end as the away side began to dominate.

However, crucial drop catches cost them dearly as Sam Batson and Leigh Diston dug the Warriors out of a hole.

The pair pushed the score to 90 before Batson (31) became M'Shangwe's first victim, with the Zimbabwean adding Gangodawila (15) to his list of scalps on the stroke of tea.

Diston was the constant for Western Park. However, as the pitch began to slow and turn, the Warriors brittle lower order stood no chance as Batson (5), Harper (4), Allen (0) and O'Connor (7) all fell to the leggie, who ended with excellent figures of 6-40.

Leigh Diston continued to soldier on from the other end, as he carried his bat through for 64* with debutante Toby Bransgrove unable to survive the wizardry of Grant Duncan. Western Park were all out for 159.