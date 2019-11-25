Hallora marathon raising money for cancer research

Next month, the road from Hallora to Drouin will be flooded with hundreds of runners taking on the Hallora Marathon challenge that is held each year to raise funds for the Peter Mac Foundation.

It began in 2015, when former local Daniel Pratt decided to run the 42km journey from Hallora to Western Park in order to raise funds for the Peter Mac Cancer Centre.

“It was a cause that was close to me, my grandpa was battling cancer and so was my friend, so to raise money for that foundation was great” he said.

Over the past four years, the marathon has grown into a huge community event. Last year, they had over 140 runners compete in the 5km, 8km, 16km, 24km and 42km events, with runs for all ages and abilities giving the community a chance to come out in force.

“It’s almost doubled in size each year since it started” Daniel said. “It’s a real community event that heaps of people have gotten behind which is great.”

This year, the run will head off from Hallora, towards Drouin before turning onto the two towns trail and finishing at Western Park, Warragul.

There are many events on offer alongside the runs, with the marathon joining forces with Pharaohs Angels for a barbecue, while a silent auction will also take place to further the fundraising effort.