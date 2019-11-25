Governor of Victoria visits the local region

From fly fishing in the Toorongo River at Noojee to tasting freshly picked capsicums at Flavorite, Victorian Governor Linda Dessau gained a taste of Baw Baw Shire’s natural appeal and food and wine last week.

After visiting in February as part of 10th anniversary Black Saturday commemorations, the governor made note it was a region she wanted to return.

“I am the governor for the whole of Victoria, certainly not just Melbourne so it’s important to be all over the state as often as possible,” she said.

After a busy day in the spotlight on Thursday, Ms Dessau had nothing but praise for West Gippsland and its produce at Fonterra, Hogget Kitchen and Flavorite.

She said she had been able to “celebrate some of the wonderful things happening here.”

Ms Dessau said Wednesday was all about the natural beauty of the area when she had the opportunity to stand in the Toorongo River and learn fly fishing with fly fishing guide Charley May.

“It gave me an appreciation of a recreational sport that drives people to this region,” she said.

Ms Dessau enjoyed wine tastings and a spread of locally produced foods at Hoggett Kitchen that she said was a great regional success story.