Ficifolia Festival street parade cancelled

The familiar street parade will not go ahead next year after the lack of people power and sponsorships forced the cancellation.

For the first time in its 32 year history, there will be no street parade at next year’s Ficifolia Festival.
A lack of people power and sponsorship has forced Ficifolia Festival committee president John Griffiths to make the difficult decision to cancel the street parade.
The annual Drouin festival, to be held in February, has traditionally featured a street parade as a forerunner to its Civic Park community celebrations.
However, Mr Griffiths announced last week the 2020 festival would not feature a parade.
He said they had originally hoped to bring back a festival king and queen as part of the parade but there hadn’t been a lot of interest.
Mr Griffiths said running the parade came down to costs and people.
He said the number of people needed to undertake traffic management and road blocks for the street parade was significant.
He said they had received quotes for traffic management and it was a huge economic cost for a small committee.

