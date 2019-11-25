Central ward councillor Danny Goss elected mayor

Central ward councillor Danny Goss was elected Baw Baw Shire mayor at a statutory meeting last week.

He was elected unopposed. East ward councillor Peter Kostos was elected deputy.

Cr Goss said he was honoured to accept the mayoral position.

He said he wanted to represent everyone and be the public face of the council.

He described Baw Baw as a great place to live and work and he expected a big focus in the next months to be on roads as council finalised a new roads maintenance contract.

Cr Goss said other issues included infrastructure for parking, funds for recreation reserves, and continuing to advocate for other funding.

He said other issues included the rating strategy and rural land use.

“So much to do and little time to do it,” he said.

Cr Goss’ term as mayor will end in October next year when elections are held.

His election results in the mayor’s position being held by Central ward councillors for the term of this council including Cr Joe Gauci (two terms), Mikaela Power and now Cr Goss.

Outgoing mayor Cr Power thanked her family, councillors and Baw Baw Shire staff for the support they had given her in her term as mayor.