Aggravated burglars caught in Morwell

The police were able to catch up with the offenders after their burglary.

A Drouin man who was allegedly stabbed, bound and placed in the boot of a car was able to escape his captors and flag down a passing car late on Sunday night.
A man and woman were in custody at Morwell Police Station yesterday afternoon after being arrested at a house in Chestnut Drv, Morwell in relation to the aggravated burglary.
The aggravated burglary occurred at a Weebar Rd, Drouin home at about 11pm on Sunday night.
Detectives sergeant Gordon Hynd said the victim was known to police and it was not a random attack.
He said the attack was linked to other criminal activity.
Det sgt Hynd said the 34-year-old victim was in his self-contained bungalow at the back of the property when he opened the door to five offenders.
One of the offenders, a woman, was known to him.
Detectives said the Drouin man was allegedly assaulted with a knife and a hammer which resulted in a wound to his scalp and his hand was slashed by the knife.

