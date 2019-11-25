Aggravated burglars caught in Morwell

A Drouin man who was allegedly stabbed, bound and placed in the boot of a car was able to escape his captors and flag down a passing car late on Sunday night.

A man and woman were in custody at Morwell Police Station yesterday afternoon after being arrested at a house in Chestnut Drv, Morwell in relation to the aggravated burglary.

The aggravated burglary occurred at a Weebar Rd, Drouin home at about 11pm on Sunday night.

Detectives sergeant Gordon Hynd said the victim was known to police and it was not a random attack.

He said the attack was linked to other criminal activity.

Det sgt Hynd said the 34-year-old victim was in his self-contained bungalow at the back of the property when he opened the door to five offenders.

One of the offenders, a woman, was known to him.

Detectives said the Drouin man was allegedly assaulted with a knife and a hammer which resulted in a wound to his scalp and his hand was slashed by the knife.