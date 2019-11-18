Workers form around the clock picket line at Jindi Cheese

Pay equity between colleagues employed by the same company has been called for by almost two thirds of staff at Lactalis Jindi Cheese.

Staff initiated strike action on Wednesday, forming a picket line at the Jindivick property in an attempt to disrupt production and make their voices heard.

Negotiations between management and United Workers Union representatives continued to breakdown last week with Lactalis denying workers’ requests for a fairer pay deal.

Another meeting to attempt to resolve the dispute was scheduled for 1.30pm yesterday.

Staff, largely women, took industrial action after ongoing enterprise bargaining agreement negotiations failed to deliver price equity between Lactalis sites at Jindivick, Longwarry and Rowville.

Union members were at the picket line around the clock, asking trucks not to cross the picket line for deliveries or collections.

UWU national dairy co-ordinator Neil Smith said there was a clear disparity of pay and conditions between sites.

Mr Smith said the women at Jindivick were largely employed as level two production operators yet level two operators did not even exist at the Longwarry and Rowville sites.