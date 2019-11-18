Warragul local Caleb Serong soars towards childhood dream

Warragul’s Caleb Serong is primed and ready for the 2019 AFL Draft after a scintillating season of football for Geelong Grammar and the Gippsland Power. Touted as a top five pick in this year’s draft pool, Serong can now only wait and see where his next football adventure lies, when his name is called out on November 27th at Marvel Stadium.

Serong, who called Inverloch home for the first part of his life, moved to Warragul when he was 11 years old. He wanted to play junior footy with his cousins Jedd and Jonah at first, so decided to join Longwarry for a year, before moving to the Warragul Colts and ultimately settling at the Warragul Football Club in under 14s.

He made his senior debut at the tender age of 15 for the Gulls and said the experience taught him a lot.

“I really enjoyed that chance, the experience was great to play those six games that year against the bigger bodies” he said.

A handy cricketer as well, Serong was dividing his time between sports over winter and summer, before deciding to give cricket away to focus on football at 16, the time when he first thought he could maybe make a career out of the game.