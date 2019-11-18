Scope giving Warragul locals an opportunity

Every Tuesday afternoon, Nathan Gaston and Shelby Webber arrive at the Warragul Drycleaners, ready for work.

Nathan and Shelby have been supported by Scope, one of Australia’s leading providers of support services for adults and children with disabilities, autism or developmental delays. Scope’s mission is to enable each person to live as an empowered and equal citizen and they want to pass this mission on to throughout the community.

Nathan has received services from Scope since he was seven years old and it has given him the chance to break into the workforce.

“Shelby and I got the dry-cleaning job and we’ve been folding clothes ever since. My favourite part is the people who work there, they’re fun,” he said.

Since beginning the role just over two years ago, both Nathan and Shelby have progressed into different areas of the dry-cleaning business under the guidance of owner, Jo Bourke, who said it was a pleasure to have them both working at her business.

“I’ve got relatives with disabilities and I believe everyone deserves to have every opportunity to contribute in the workplace just like Nathan and Shelby have done, they’ve done really well.” she said.