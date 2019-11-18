Home News Peace pole installed in Jindivick

Peace pole installed in Jindivick

Posted on by editor
Linking hands as a gesture of peace after planting a peace pole at Broughton Hall at Jindivick last week were, from left, co-owner of the property Philip Hughes, Oceanic co-ordinator of peace movement Byakko Shinko Kai Jenny Funston and donors Masako and Kazushi Hykakumura from Tokyo.

Linking hands as a gesture of peace after planting a peace pole at Broughton Hall at Jindivick last week were, from left, co-owner of the property Philip Hughes, Oceanic co-ordinator of peace movement Byakko Shinko Kai Jenny Funston and donors Masako and Kazushi Hykakumura from Tokyo.

There would be fewer more peaceful and serene places than The Garden at Broughton Hall at Jindivick.
And there’d be fewer more fitting places for a “Peace Pole”.
Now there is one at the entrance to the stunning property installed by a world peace organisation Byakko Shinko Kai and carrying the message – in four languages – “May peace prevail on Earth”.
Masako and Kazushi Hyakumura from Tokyo donated two of the peace poles to Broughton Hall when they visited last week and helped owners Philip Hunter and David Musker install one of them.
They are still deciding where to put the other.
Mr and Mrs Hyakumura are no strangers to Australia and Victoria having lived in Melbourne between 2002 and 2004.

    Tagged with: , , , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature