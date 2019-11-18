Peace pole installed in Jindivick

There would be fewer more peaceful and serene places than The Garden at Broughton Hall at Jindivick. And there’d be fewer more fitting places for a “Peace Pole”. Now there is one at the entrance to the stunning property installed by a world peace organisation Byakko Shinko Kai and carrying the message – in four languages – “May peace prevail on Earth”. Masako and Kazushi Hyakumura from Tokyo donated two of the peace poles to Broughton Hall when they visited last week and helped owners Philip Hunter and David Musker install one of them. They are still deciding where to put the other. Mr and Mrs Hyakumura are no strangers to Australia and Victoria having lived in Melbourne between 2002 and 2004.

