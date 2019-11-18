External funding sought for Trafalgar recreation expansion

External funding will be sought for a $3.2 million development to expand the Trafalgar recreation precinct.
Trafalgar Victory Football Club last week welcomed Baw Baw Shire’s decision to endorse concept designs and seek funding for a much-needed facility that will serve several users within the precinct.
Councillors acknowledged the advocacy efforts of TFVC members who have lobbied council for a number of years for changeroom facilities.
Funding will be sought for a multi-use pavilion and supporting infrastructure including car parking, a second oval and second access road.
The pavilion will include multi-use facilities for a number of user groups comprising female friendly soccer amenities and changerooms, a boxing ring and seating area, storage areas, umpires’ rooms and football amenities to support the second oval development.
Trafalgar Victory Football Club welcomed the news that a multi-use facility incorporating long awaited soccer changerooms is a step closer.
Club president Lachie Wyatt said it had been a very long process and the need for changerooms had been “fairly dire.”
