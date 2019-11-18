External funding sought for Trafalgar recreation expansion

External funding will be sought for a $3.2 million development to expand the Trafalgar recreation precinct. Trafalgar Victory Football Club last week welcomed Baw Baw Shire’s decision to endorse concept designs and seek funding for a much-needed facility that will serve several users within the precinct. Councillors acknowledged the advocacy efforts of TFVC members who have lobbied council for a number of years for changeroom facilities. Funding will be sought for a multi-use pavilion and supporting infrastructure including car parking, a second oval and second access road. The pavilion will include multi-use facilities for a number of user groups comprising female friendly soccer amenities and changerooms, a boxing ring and seating area, storage areas, umpires’ rooms and football amenities to support the second oval development. Trafalgar Victory Football Club welcomed the news that a multi-use facility incorporating long awaited soccer changerooms is a step closer. Club president Lachie Wyatt said it had been a very long process and the need for changerooms had been “fairly dire.”

To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print

from all good newsagents and convenience stores

or in digital format here

If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here