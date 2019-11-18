Cricket returns after three week washout hiatus

Drouin 7/182(cc) defeated Yarragon 2/183

Yarragon has sent a signal of their intent this season, toppling reigning premiers Drouin at Bellbird in their Division 1 clash. Bowling first, Jayakody removed Bell (0) in the first over to give Yarragon early ascendency, for which they made the most of, as Drouin crumbled to 4-52 as Yarragon's bowlers kept the heat on with the ball.

Experienced heads Trevor Gardiner (31) and Sam Van Der Zalm (28) gave a hearty riposte, adding 57 for the fifth wicket to put the game back in the balance, as Gamini Kumara (2-25) began to assert his influence. An outstanding late-order innings from Simon Gardiner (39*) ultimately gave Drouin the edge in the first stanza, as Yarragon wilted late to let Drouin make 7-182.

In reply, Jake Borsato (12) was removed by Mitch Smith, however all this did was bring league legend Kumara to the crease and he did what he does best. First, he added 51 with the hard-hitting Amaroosyria (37), then, partnered with good friend Lahiru Jayakody as he began to punch a potent bowling line-up to all corners of the park, with an astonishing boundary-laden innings that completely controlled the game. 14 boundaries underlined a magnificent 92* from perhaps the WDCA player of the decade, with Jayakody (30) providing excellent support, the Panthers stormed home to an 8-wicket victory.