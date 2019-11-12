Warranor’s Duncan Ireland named junior footy coach of the year

Warranor Junior Football Club under 10s coach Duncan Ireland has been recognised by the Australian Football Coaches Association, awarded junior coach of the year for his outstanding work at the level.
His fun and value driven approach to the game was significantly praised, as was his commitment to the Junior Match Policy which was highly commended during the presentation.
During the season, Ireland employed a rotation system that allowed all juniors to receive the same game time, regardless of the score, which then extended to grand final day where he ensured participation and inclusion remained the priority over the result.
It portrays a testament to Ireland’s coaching ability and attitude towards junior football, and a wonderful achievement to be recognised in the region.
Ireland said it was a real honour to receive the award.