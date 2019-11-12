Home Sport Warranor’s Duncan Ireland named junior footy coach of the year

Warranor’s Duncan Ireland named junior footy coach of the year

Posted on by editor
At the presentation are (from left) Warranor coach Duncan Ireland, AFL Gippsland’s George Morgan and Warranor president Graeme Carter.

At the presentation are (from left) Warranor coach Duncan Ireland, AFL Gippsland’s George Morgan and Warranor president Graeme Carter.

Warranor Junior Football Club under 10s coach Duncan Ireland has been recognised by the Australian Football Coaches Association, awarded junior coach of the year for his outstanding work at the level.

His fun and value driven approach to the game was significantly praised, as was his commitment to the Junior Match Policy which was highly commended during the presentation.

During the season, Ireland employed a rotation system that allowed all juniors to receive the same game time, regardless of the score, which then extended to grand final day where he ensured participation and inclusion remained the priority over the result.

It portrays a testament to Ireland’s coaching ability and attitude towards junior football, and a wonderful achievement to be recognised in the region.

Ireland said it was a real honour to receive the award.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature