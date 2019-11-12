Warragul’s October rain falls short of average

Rainfall across West Gippsland last week has seen dams and tanks overflowing as the weekly rainfall was almost as high as the average monthly rainfall.

Rainfall recorded for Warragul last week was 88mm, just short of the 115-year average of 90.2mm.

However, October fell well short of the average rainfall for the month, with just 69.3mm hitting the ground in the region over 31 days.

With a 104.8mm average, October saw that fall some 30mm short, and over 50mm short of last year’s 122.6 total for October.

Only 13 of the 31 days saw rainfall, with the most falling on October 17, where the area saw 16.8mm fall on a wet Thursday afternoon. That kick started a run of five successive days of rain, which accounted for almost half of the monthly total.

The rain seemed to come through in a cycle, with rainfall falling for five days in a row before a dry week, followed by another five day stretch of wet weather.