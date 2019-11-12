Timber workers declare Andrews’ logging plan is another blow

A 30-year plan for Victoria’s forestry industry, including a $120 million transition package for businesses, was promoted as “securing a sustainable future” when it was unveiled by Premier Daniel Andrews last week.

The state government announced an immediate end to logging in old growth forests and a strategy to reduce native timber supply agreements before they cease in 2030.

As part of the plan, $120 million will be set aside to ensure the industry is fully supported, backing long-term sustainable jobs and giving local workers confidence about their future.

But local workers and opposition members of parliament did not embrace the announcement, instead declaring the state government’s plan was another blow to small communities and hard-working families.

Under the plan, VicForests will extend existing timber supply agreements until 2024, after which native timber supply will be stepped down before ending in 2030.