Mawarra celebrates 60th anniversary with open day

Mawarra will celebrate its 60th anniversary this weekend with an open day for the community.

In 1959 a committee was elected at a public meeting to begin a school in Warragul for children with a disability.

The initial intake was for six children from Warragul and surrounding areas who attended two days a week at a temporary school in the local Presbyterian kindergarten hall.

Sixty years on Mawarra continues to provide support to people with a disability in the West Gippsland region.

When the state government took on responsibility for education of school aged children with disabilities in the 1970s, Mawarra began catering for the needs of adults with disabilities. It now supports almost 120 clients.