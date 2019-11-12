Home Sport Baw Baw squash triumph over Poowong in biannual clash

Baw Baw squash triumph over Poowong in biannual clash

Representing Baw Baw Squash Club against Poowong in the biannual clash at Bellbird Park on Thursday night are (from left) Bruce Bowering, Scott McArdle, Bjorn Hestdal, Brendon Brentwood and Tim Kubale.

The Baw Baw Squash Club have triumphed in its biannual clash with Poowong on Thursday night.

The Baw Baw side showed their class at home, winning seven matches to one on a cold night at Bellbird Park.

The biannual match was set up twice a year and came about after both clubs decided it was a great way to connect at a competitive level.

Bruce Bowering, statistician and player for Baw Baw, explained that the club has slowly grown over the past few years, with 10 teams now competing in the regular Thursday night competitions.

“The Baw Baw Squash Club has been going since the mid-eighties, we ended up combining two clubs and now we have 10 teams of four playing. The club is thriving now, thanks to some publicity and our Facebook page we’ve been able to grow.”

