Warragul Golf Club celebrates 100th annual tournament

The Warragul Golf Club held its 100th annual tournament last week. The weather gods were kind, apart from the opening weekend, the week’s fine conditions were an improvement on recent years. Heath, Lee and the pro shop staff kept the fields moving each day with most finishing in good time. Despite being short staffed the course was presented in great shape throughout the week. On Wednesday a well-attended dinner was held, with media personality Craig Willis the MC for the evening along with special guests Trevor Herden, Kathy Shearer and Michael Clayton in attendance. There were many funny stories from the past years told as the night progressed with many others better left untold.

