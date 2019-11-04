Theatre closures place pressure on waiting lists

Surgical performance rates at West Gippsland Hospital for the September quarter were well below normal because of theatre closures for almost all of July and August.

While all category one elective surgery patients were cleared within the 30-day benchmark, performance figures for category two and three were well below the hospital’s usual throughput.

The theatre closures also placed extra pressure on waiting lists, which are now unlikely to be cleared this financial year.

West Gippsland Healthcare Group chief executive officer Dan Weeks said the latest performance figures were largely impacted by the closure of theatres for all but one week in July and August.

Theatres were forced to close as a result of contamination concerns during building works at the hospital.

Hospital and ambulance performance data released last week indicated WGH provided operations for 100 per cent of its category one elective surgery patients within the benchmark 30 days, more than half of them within 13 days – a day quicker than the previous quarter.