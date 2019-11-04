Local adventurer Tim Cope releases new book about latest trek

Local adventurer Tim Cope has released a young reader’s novel of his epic 10,000km trek on horseback from Mongolia to Hungary.

“Tim and Tigon” is an engaging novel which tells of adventure and friendship.

Tim’s almost three-year journey through harsh landscapes on the trail of Genghis Khan opens the reader’s eyes to a new world of nomadic life and traditions.

It tells the stories of those he meets along the way - especially his dog Tigon.

Tim, who grew up in Drouin South and is a past student of St Paul’s Anglican Grammar, is now taking his novel “Tim and Tigon” and stories of his adventures into schools.

Having been inspired by the visit of an adventurer during his school days, 40-year-old Tim is passionate about inspiring today’s youth.

“I remember what an impact it had on me, I’ve never forgotten that,” Tim said.

“The best thing for me is the inspiration I get from going into these schools and seeing the sheer curiosity and interest.

“They ask the best questions and remind me what’s important.”