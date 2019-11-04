Home News Huge turnouts greet Gardivalia Festival for 2019

Jenny Tucker stands with her selection of proteas, with the magnificent view behind from her Ellinbank property 'Úmtali'

The 2019 Gardivalia Festival of Gardens has this week been visited by many garden lovers throughout the Gippsland region.

With plenty of owners opening their doors to the public, they braved the sometimes drizzly and dreary weather conditions to enjoy the natural landscape of many homes in the area.

Gardens were open far and wide, from Neerim South to Drouin and in between, with some gardeners even putting on entertainment for the guests as they took in the sights and smells of the beautiful roses and other plant life throughout.

The festival was run over two weeks, with the weekend the busiest time as plenty made the most of the warmer temperatures earlier in the week to enjoy the many gardens.

