Halloween takes region by storm

During the week, Halloween took the region by storm with many residents getting into the spooky spirit on October 31st.

Hundreds of children walked the streets with their parents to trick or treat on Thursday night to celebrate the American tradition. Many got into the spirit, with chocolate and other sweet treats on offer for those out and about dressed up in a variety of costumes.

The Warragul and Drouin Gazette ran a Halloween dress up competition and had hundreds of entries, with the winner announced in this weeks paper.