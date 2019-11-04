Flanders flies into top five contention

When you mention the country town of Fish Creek, it’s usually in conjunction with looking for a place to stop on the way down to Wilsons Prom.

However, this November, the tiny town’s name could be lit up in a different way, as former local Sam Flanders enters the 2019 AFL draft as a potential top five pick.

Growing up on a dairy farm in Fish Creek with his parents, Flanders ultimately decided to move to Warragul with family friends and board there while attending Lowanna College in Newborough for sporting opportunities. Though, unlike other top prospects in the draft this year, Flanders childhood was a little different to some.

“It’s a great part of the world Fish Creek, living on the farm I was always out helping, driving the tractors and that. Although I can’t say I really helped dad with the milking,” he laughed.

“It was a small town with a small community, so you knew everyone and saw everyone walking around town, it was a great feel,” he said.

After deciding to move to Lowanna in Year 9, the down to earth country kid wasn’t playing football to make a career out of it, he was playing for the social side of the game. Instead, as a talented basketballer throughout his junior years, he was focusing more on the court than the field.