Yarragon Primary unveil environmental project

Students at Yarragon Primary School unveiled an environmental project in their schoolyard last week. Known as the “Frog Bog”, the frog friendly habitat is designed to improve both the student’s knowledge of eco systems as well as the biodiversity of the playground. “Green Team” students led by teacher Kalinda Grant, worked for hours last Monday to build the frog friendly space. The project was made possible thanks to a grant from Resource Smart Victoria as well as the donation of a bath (which acts as a pond) from a school family. Kalinda said, “The Green Team is a group of students between grades one and six who have taken a keen interest in the environment. “Thanks to the grant and advice from Resource Smart and the kid’s own hard hard work, we have been able to build a beautiful home for the local frog population.”

