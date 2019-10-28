Warragul North pick my project playground opens

Baw Baw Shire deputy mayor Danny Goss joined parents, teachers and school councillors to help open the new Marble Alley playground at Warragul North Primary during a special assembly.

The playground was approved after Warragul North won the state government’s pick my project initiative, where residents and parents voted to support a certain project in the area that the state government would then fund.

After being granted $100,000 to build the new playground, the school council set to work and during the next seven months the playground started to take shape.

School council member Kylie McNair was one who worked tirelessly on the project, said that the playground is a little different to the other ones seen around the school.

“It was very clear early on that the playground was going to be very different to the other parts of the yard, no big metal structures, no fake grass, it was all going to be about nature.” she said. “We also had a lot of suggestions from the students, some we implemented, but we couldn’t quite fit in the trampoline park or pool they also suggested.” she laughed.