Warragul local Nathaniel Paredes continues to make his mark on Northern Territory football, returning to St Mary’s for a fourth season in the NTFL over the summer period.
Coming from a soccer background, Paredes only began his football journey at the age of 15, playing fourths at Ellinbank in 2010 after joining the club to help the team field a side.
He took to the game like a duck to water, winning both the league and club best and fairest, while also making his senior debut for the Eagles in the same year.
Soon enough he was training with Gippsland Power, finding his way into the squad and spending two full seasons at the TAC club, including a Vic Country berth in 2012.
After spending four years in the EDFL with the Eagles, Paredes spent a year on the Dusties list, playing just one game due to his Power duties, then moving across to the Gulls before deciding to pursue football up north during the summer months.
“I emailed a few clubs up there and then got told that St Mary’s had a really good culture and playing group, so I pursued them and got a call from their coach not long after asking to catch up.” He said.
Warragul local Paredes returns to top end
