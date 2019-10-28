Warragul Hospital expands

A $9.3 million project expanding the capacity of West Gippsland Hospital has finally come to fruition.

After almost 11 months, a new eight bed short stay unit and a third operating theatre have been completed.

It is expected the theatre and four of the eight beds will be operational by next month. The remaining four beds will come online as demand increases and state government operational funding is made available.

An additional $900,000 allowed for construction of a new roadway and car parking at the front of the hospital to improve access and provide an additional 28 car parking spaces.

West Gippsland Healthcare Group chief executive officer Dan Weeks said the units and third theatre would provide much needed additional capacity as the hospital continued to experience increased demand for health services.

The short stay unit is a specialist unit attached to the emergency department.

The SSU will support patients who need a longer stay in emergency (less than 24 hours) for assessment, therapy or observation that might avoid an admission to the hospital’s medical unit.

Mr Weeks said the SSU would help to reduce pressure on ED bed availability and improve patient flow.