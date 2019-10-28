Longwarry residents hold public meeting regarding proposed saleyards

A public meeting called to discuss proposed saleyards at Longwarry showed a divided community – those affected by living in close proximity, farmers keen to see yards built in Baw Baw Shire and local residents still undecided.

The meeting was called on Wednesday by residents who surround the land at 85 Thornell Rd.

Joint chairmen Pam Hall and Mike Sloan said the meeting was an opportunity for them to share with the community information that had been provided to them by the consortium, Longwarry Saleyards Pty Ltd.

Ms Hall said residents close to the development had attended a recent meeting with the consortium held at Lardner Park.

Both Ms Hall and Mr Sloan live within a 500-metre radius of the proposed site.

Ms Hall said the consortium hoped to receive Baw Baw Shire Council approval by the middle of next year, with construction expected to take 12 months.

She said the group had employed a community engagement officer from Geelong.

Ms Hall said sales would be held on Mondays and Tuesdays with a dairy sale every second week. More than 132,000 cattle would be sold a year.