Drouin duo crowned at National equestrian events

Two members of the Drouin Pony Club have recently returned from a trip to two national events in New South Wales.

Clara Galvin, 17, and Megan Carlile, 16, both had the opportunity to compete at the national level events after a series of qualifying events against some of the best riders and horses in the state.

Clara finished fourth in the interschools event but then went on to take out the pony club Australian National Championships, finishing first overall in the 95cm eventing category.

Megan also competed at a national level, achieving Gold Champion Youth Rider of the Year, Gold Champion Bridle Path Hack and Silver Champion Hunter Hack. She topped it off with a bronze finish in the overall youth category during the Arabian National Youth Championships, which attracts riders from around Australia and New Zealand.

Both girls have been members of the Drouin Pony Club for many years. The club has been a major influence on the two girls’ lives, giving them opportunities outside of school, whilst helping them in establishing lifelong friendships along the way.

Clara explained that ever since she found out about nationals and had seen others compete there, she had made it a goal to get there herself.