Shelby cuts for a cause

Fifteen-year-old Drouin Secondary student Shelby Craig has been growing her hair since she was in grade 5. Now, she’s decided it’s time to visit her hairdresser, Swish Hair and Beauty in Longwarry, for the first time in four years, all for a good cause.

Shelby is donating 35.5cm of her hair to Variety Hair for Heart, who help those who have lost their hair due to a long-term medical condition. After seeing her dad go through many hospital visits after a serious accident, Shelby knew she wanted to give back somehow to those less fortunate than her.

“Mum found the charity online a little while ago and I saw my sister do it a few years ago too, so I thought, if she can do it, I can do it as well.” She said.

Over the past four years, growing her hair hasn’t come without its fair share of challenges. “Washing it and brushing it would always take a long time and having to put it in a bun for dancing was starting to be really hard, but mum helped me with it, so thanks mum!” Shelby said.